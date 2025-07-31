Kshswee in
Amazon:Team Shuffle to Frontend – Want to Work on Backend. Need Advice.
Hi all –
I recently switched to Amazon India Initially, I was assigned to a backend-heavy team (which aligns with my past 2 years of experience and interest). Due to an internal shuffle, I’ve now been moved to a team that is mostly frontend-focused.
I’ve always worked on backend and want to continue deepening my skills there. I’m okay learning frontend to stay helpful, but long-term, I want to grow in backend/system design areas.
I’m planning to:
- Talk to my current manager to understand the frontend/backend split in the team.
- If it’s heavily frontend, I’m considering asking for a move to a more backend-focused team.
- At the same time, I want to avoid coming off as inflexible or not a team player.
Has anyone faced a similar situation? How did you navigate it internally at Amazon or elsewhere?
How do I communicate my preference without hurting perceptions?
Appreciate any thoughts or advice
roy1141Software Engineer at LinkedIn
Happened to me too (also at a big tech company). I worked on the frontend for a few months, did solid work, then asked to rotate. Manager appreciated the transparency and I got moved soon after. Keep a good attitude, prove yourself, then raise the ask. Timing helps.
KshsweeML / AI
yeah that's the tricky part for me.
i actually joined amazon because i wanted to shift my 2 years of backend experience from Go to java/springboot and build deeper backend/system design skills. that was the main motivation — not just the company name.
but after the team shuffle, i’ve landed in a frontend-heavy team working in react (which i’ve never used either). now instead of learning java/springboot and backend design, i’m spending time picking up frontend.
i’m fine helping where needed for now, but just worried that this might delay or derail what i actually came here to do. trying to figure out how to balance current work vs long-term path without seeming inflexible.
How did u manage your tect transition?
