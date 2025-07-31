Amazon:Team Shuffle to Frontend – Want to Work on Backend. Need Advice.

Hi all –

I recently switched to Amazon India Initially, I was assigned to a backend-heavy team (which aligns with my past 2 years of experience and interest). Due to an internal shuffle, I’ve now been moved to a team that is mostly frontend-focused.

I’ve always worked on backend and want to continue deepening my skills there. I’m okay learning frontend to stay helpful, but long-term, I want to grow in backend/system design areas.

I’m planning to:

Talk to my current manager to understand the frontend/backend split in the team.

If it’s heavily frontend, I’m considering asking for a move to a more backend-focused team.

At the same time, I want to avoid coming off as inflexible or not a team player.

Has anyone faced a similar situation? How did you navigate it internally at Amazon or elsewhere?

How do I communicate my preference without hurting perceptions?

Appreciate any thoughts or advice