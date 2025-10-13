Suheb Multani in  
 

How do you showcase cross-functional collaboration or impact in interviews?

When you’re in an interview, how do you show that you’re good at working with people from other teams, and that your teamwork made a real positive impact on the project or company?

viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Datadog 
When I’m asked this, I pick one project where success depended on others like coordinating with design, ops, or marketing. Then I highlight the friction points and what I did to smooth them out. Showing how you helped unblock others or make decisions faster makes your impact tangible.
