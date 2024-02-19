doofusrik in
Nvidia offer evaluation
Hi folks, Received an offer from Nvidia for their Santa Clara location. Please help me evaluate it. Current TC: 160K CAD
Nvidia
Senior software engineer
Santa Clara
Total per year
$660K
Level
IC4
Base
$240K
Total stock grant
$420K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
That's an amazing offer. Nvidia clearly not taking advantage of the current tech job market vibes - this is higher than most of the IC4 offers I was looking at in 2022. AFAIK they haven't done layoffs either. Maybe the only question mark is where the stock goes from here because it's had a hell of a run. Only suggestion is to do your due diligence: run that base salary through a take home pay calculator that factors in federal/state taxes, and then go shopping for a place to rent, and make sure that sits well with you. https://www.adp.com/resources/tools/calculators/salary-paycheck-calculator.aspx I turned down an offer in 2022 from Nvidia because they wanted relocation and I mostly regret it.
3
