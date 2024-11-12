TechGeek99 in
Securing FAANG Interview without a referral or networking?
Anyone here was able to pass FAANG screening by just applying through sites without employee referrals or contacting recruiters via linkedin?
All my FAANG interviews were through networking on LinkedIn and never got any response from applying through sites.
Does ATS Friendly resume make a difference? Do the recruiters check the resumes on the sites
batman111Software Engineer
[Amazonian here]. It's totally opposite in my case. I got referrals to Atlassian and Microsoft, both didn't call back, applied online to Google, Linkedin, and Oracle, and got back recruiter calls. Blew google 1st tech phone screen, in process with LinkedIn and Oracle. Wish me Luck 🤞
