Alaskaa in
Enterprise Account Manager @ UK
Hi All, im in between interviews for acc exec in UK sub. I’ll have my salary negotiations round, looking at my exp I think i’ll land either L4 senior or L5 early..wondering what are the main differences apart from difference in base salary.
3
2149
Sort by:
salesguySales a day ago
If you land L5 early, just be aware the jump in expectations can be pretty sharp. You’ll be held to higher pipeline and quota standards almost immediately, even if you’re still getting ramped up. Some people have found it a bit overwhelming if they weren’t fully prepared. Not trying to scare you, but just giving you a fair warning!
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
749,129