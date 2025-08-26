AntBrotha in
Competing offers Amazon and Oracle TPM
I am sitting on two offers and need advice.
Both based off year one TC tapers down 10k each year for each no bonus currently negotiating higher RSU allocation and bonuses for each. Current PM intern at Amazon.
Amazon
L5 TPM role
122k base
70k RSU
IC3 Sr. TPM
152k base
48k RSU
Any insight would be very helpful.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Amazon’s L5 TPM levels are fairly standardized, and while the base looks lower, the RSUs can grow a lot in value if the stock does well. Oracle’s IC3 Sr. TPM has a stronger base, which means more stability in your paycheck, but the equity upside is lower. If you think you’ll stay long enough to capture Amazon’s backloaded equity and want the FAANG brand on your resume, that could pay off long term. If cash in hand and stability matter more right now, Oracle’s base is attractive. Considering you're early in your career, I'd recommend Amazon personally.
