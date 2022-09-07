f1308jMKcwhb in
Netflix Hiring Summer 2023 New Grads
https://jobs.netflix.com/blog/start-your-career-at-netflix-apply-to-our-new-grad-program
There's also other internships for a bunch of roles in the article. For current college students to learn technical skills like Java, data science, or UX/UI design.
What's the culture like there? Anyone can speak to this? I'm a Junior and looking at getting an internship there.
Don't work there but found this on the blog- https://www.levels.fyi/blog/netflix-unique-culture.html
