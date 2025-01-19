ss9641 in
Asking for a job referral
I am a Master's student and currently in the job market. I found that asking for referrals can be a very effective way to find job interview opportunities. I am unsure how to approach someone for a referral. What is the proper procedure? Should I directly ask for a referral in my initial message? Can anyone provide guidance? I would greatly appreciate it if you could share a successful template.
Show them you know them.
Sample below
Exploring Synergies with Company Name – Let’s Connect
Hi [HR],
I’m a Senior Full-Stack Developer drawn to Company Name's innovative projects. I’d love to connect to share insights and explore opportunities to contribute my skills to your team’s success.
Best regards,
[Name]