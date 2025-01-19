ss9641 in  
Computer Science  

Asking for a job referral

I am a Master's student and currently in the job market. I found that asking for referrals can be a very effective way to find job interview opportunities. I am unsure how to approach someone for a referral. What is the proper procedure? Should I directly ask for a referral in my initial message? Can anyone provide guidance? I would greatly appreciate it if you could share a successful template.
NounagSoftware Engineer a day ago
Reach out to People on LinkedIn Shortlist few companies and connect with HR AND hiring managers and send them a note along with connection requests. Introduce yourself shortly and let them know why you are interested in their company.
Show them you know them.
Sample below

Exploring Synergies with Company Name – Let’s Connect
Hi [HR],
I’m a Senior Full-Stack Developer drawn to Company Name's innovative projects. I’d love to connect to share insights and explore opportunities to contribute my skills to your team’s success.
Best regards,
[Name]

