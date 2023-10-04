How's the job market now in US? I've actually tested water by sending my resume (so-called FAANG, 4 yoe) and can confirm to get lots of interviews. But I heard the offer conversion rate is quite low as you can see thousands people apply for one position on LinkedIn. This discourages me to continue interview externally as preparing interviews is huge project.





Anyone can share your success story of getting offer recently? How's the market now to really land for a job?