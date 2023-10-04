Sebastian Smith in
How's the job market now?
How's the job market now in US? I've actually tested water by sending my resume (so-called FAANG, 4 yoe) and can confirm to get lots of interviews. But I heard the offer conversion rate is quite low as you can see thousands people apply for one position on LinkedIn. This discourages me to continue interview externally as preparing interviews is huge project.
Anyone can share your success story of getting offer recently? How's the market now to really land for a job?
NnaesProgram Manager
Current unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since post pandemic. There are more jobs than currently people. In person roles tend to have more conversions versus remote roles. Remote roles are SUPER competitive right now.
