Any tips on salary negotiation specific to Singapore
Hi, i see a lot of tips on negotiating salary on US/EU where laws are in favour of job seekers/employees. E.g. illegal in some states to ask for previous payslip.
Sadly not the case in Singapore and this puts the jobseeker at huge disadvantage for negotiating power. Any tips or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Also get a general sense for what the ranges are via https://www.levels.fyi/Salaries/Software-Engineer/Singapore/