DevOps Engineer  

Any tips on salary negotiation specific to Singapore

Hi, i see a lot of tips on negotiating salary on US/EU where laws are in favour of job seekers/employees. E.g. illegal in some states to ask for previous payslip. 

Sadly not the case in Singapore and this puts the jobseeker at huge disadvantage for negotiating power. Any tips or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
food4thotSoftware Engineer  
Definitely at a disadvantage but I still think the power of competing offers and market dynamics hold. If you have multiple opportunities on the table then even your current payslip doesn’t matter as much as the highest offer you have at the moment. So flex that muscle and articulate what compensation you’re looking for. If it’s not a match, it’s not a match.

Also get a general sense for what the ranges are via https://www.levels.fyi/Salaries/Software-Engineer/Singapore/
