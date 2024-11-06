Post Election Stock Surges

With Trump winning the election, we've got:

Tesla +14% to ~$286

Coinbase +25% to ~$243

Bitcoin +7% to ~$74k, also just reached an ATH above $75k

Looks like there's some clear optimism here from the investing analyst side, especially as it relates to Trump's comment about making the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet"





These are pretty substantial gains though. Check mate dems?



