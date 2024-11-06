goatedcereal in
Post Election Stock Surges
With Trump winning the election, we've got:
- Tesla +14% to ~$286
- Coinbase +25% to ~$243
- Bitcoin +7% to ~$74k, also just reached an ATH above $75k
Looks like there's some clear optimism here from the investing analyst side, especially as it relates to Trump's comment about making the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet"
These are pretty substantial gains though. Check mate dems?
chuuj516Product Manager
First of all, it's only been a day. Second of all, is it worth making a few extra bucks if we have a clown running the country?
39
AnonUserSoftware Engineer
Kamala didn’t win in confused
24
