goatedcereal in  
Software Engineer  

Post Election Stock Surges

With Trump winning the election, we've got:

  • Tesla +14% to ~$286
  • Coinbase +25% to ~$243
  • Bitcoin +7% to ~$74k, also just reached an ATH above $75k

Looks like there's some clear optimism here from the investing analyst side, especially as it relates to Trump's comment about making the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet"


These are pretty substantial gains though. Check mate dems?


10
9921
chuuj516Product Manager  
First of all, it's only been a day. Second of all, is it worth making a few extra bucks if we have a clown running the country?
39
AnonUserSoftware Engineer  
Kamala didn’t win in confused
24

