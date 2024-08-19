atxpm420 in
PM roles @ Meta
Hey! I'm a product manager at a large tech company (not FAANG) and curious to explore new opportunities.
Can anyone with experience working and/or interviewing at Meta shed some light on how much they value a technical background. I didn't study CS, but have a diverse background in SaaS account management, go to market, and product management, so I'm eager to know if they are open to the non-technical candidate.
Thanks for any help!
0
1365
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,581