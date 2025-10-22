Visa inc--Sr engineering manager interview process guidance required

Hi,





I have cleared interview loop and I was expecting offer or details of offer today but they mentioned that after I share the documents only they will come up with numbers.

Is this the regular process followed??

I anyways shared doc today and worried about being lowballed?!

Any suggestions are welcome!





Update:

My Offer is somewhere around 54 base+16% bonus which is performance based will be given at every appraisal+stocks worth 8 LPA whch vests over 3 yrs which means 2.7 lpa(which seems very less for me when compared to my current org stocks offering even though I am in a fintech PBC already)

I think I am lowballed but may be some senior eng manager who already works there can help in verifying the numbers