Visa inc--Sr engineering manager interview process guidance required
Hi,
I have cleared interview loop and I was expecting offer or details of offer today but they mentioned that after I share the documents only they will come up with numbers.
Is this the regular process followed??
I anyways shared doc today and worried about being lowballed?!
Any suggestions are welcome!
Update:
My Offer is somewhere around 54 base+16% bonus which is performance based will be given at every appraisal+stocks worth 8 LPA whch vests over 3 yrs which means 2.7 lpa(which seems very less for me when compared to my current org stocks offering even though I am in a fintech PBC already)
I think I am lowballed but may be some senior eng manager who already works there can help in verifying the numbers
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
It's pretty normal for finance companies and especially giants like Visa to do this, whereas tech companies don't usually ask for documents before comp. I wouldn't worry too much here
