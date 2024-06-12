AravinthRam21 in
How to tackle technical conversation in Interview for a software engineer ?
Guys I have worked 3 years as a Software Engineer, When I was working I was understanding the problems and giving solution for that. But in a technical interview, I was not able to tackle the technical questions not able to properly answer it, How should I handle this situation ?
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
Study and practice man. No way around it. Do LOTS of problems. Leetcode, leetcode and then leetcode some more.
