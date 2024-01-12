undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Microsoft surpasses Apple's market cap

Is Satya Nadella the greatest CEO in history? Also this marks the symbolic take over of AI, officially closing the mobile era. Trillions to be made.


https://www.macrumors.com/2024/01/11/microsoft-overtakes-apple-as-most-valuable-company/

Microsoft Overtakes Apple as World's Most Valuable Company [Updated]

Microsoft Overtakes Apple as World's Most Valuable Company [Updated]

Microsoft today overtook Apple as the world's most valuable public company by market value. Apple's share price dropped by just one percent,...

macrumors.com
9
5072
Sort by:
raspberryintSoftware Engineer  
Microsoft has done really well with acquisitions and investments. As well as their deep dive into cloud / enterprise and gaming. Honestly well deserved
8
telescopeSoftware Engineer  
Their investments in AI has secured business for Azure for the coming decade. OpenAI, Perplexity
5

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,527