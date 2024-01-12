undertone in
Microsoft surpasses Apple's market cap
Is Satya Nadella the greatest CEO in history? Also this marks the symbolic take over of AI, officially closing the mobile era. Trillions to be made.
https://www.macrumors.com/2024/01/11/microsoft-overtakes-apple-as-most-valuable-company/
raspberryintSoftware Engineer
Microsoft has done really well with acquisitions and investments. As well as their deep dive into cloud / enterprise and gaming. Honestly well deserved
telescopeSoftware Engineer
Their investments in AI has secured business for Azure for the coming decade. OpenAI, Perplexity
