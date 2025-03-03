Feeling demotivated and looking for strategies

I have around 1.5 yoe and have been working with generative AI and was laid off recently due to a strategic pivot the startup i worked for decided to undertake.





I've applied to easily over 500 jobs and I am not hearing back despite taking referrals.





Do you guys think cold messaging recruiters at big techs is the way to go, this actually worked for me one time for a medium sized startup but we had to part ways and not go ahead since I wasn't what they were looking for. I'm looking for some really solid interview advice as well at my level.





Do I need to study complex topics like ML system design and high level design at my level or else is the standard leetcode style still the main part of interviews at my level which I m sure I can ace since I grinded to around 1000 LC while in University before I got my first break into tech.