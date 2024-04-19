computersciencehydra in
Career Advice
I'm almost graduating (next year, in 2025), and I don't really know what I want. I wanted to be a software engineer but the job market is tough to break into, and frankly idk if it's still what I want to do. I don't know if this is a quarter life crisis or not but I don't know what to do with my life.
I want to earn well, have a good work-life balance, and like my job too. But I have no idea how to go forward and look for what I want to do.
Any advice? Please help 😭
jdduellakRecruiter
Hard to give advice when you aren’t providing much info about anything… like why you’re not sure if you want to be a software engineer.
computersciencehydraComputer Science
I like coding and the idea of being a software engineer. But I feel like it was glorified when I started studying in 2021, and now it’s stagnant and all the lay-offs are freaking me out.
I want to be a SWE, but I feel like I glorified it too much, and the reality is terrifying now.
