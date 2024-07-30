TechGeek99 in
Interviewed at Google EU, screwed up in one interview
Did very well in two tech interviews and the behavioral one.
However, i was not able to solve 4th interview (it was a crossword puzzle problem).
Left the interview with only small code but i discussed the possible solutions and revealed my thought process.
How this will this affect my candidacy?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Seems like it could have a negative effect depending on how the team values that specific problem. Assuming you did well in the other interviews though, having a single weak interview shouldn't be a huge issue. But if it brings up other issues that interviewers saw, then it could be a big impact.
