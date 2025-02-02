Curiousmind93 in
I want to know if I'm paid fairly
I'm robotics software engineer with 3-5 years experience working remotely from Eastern Europe for a US based startup.
What salary range is fair for me? And if I'm underpaid as I think, is it a good move to ask for a fair pay only after 6 months with them?
Thanks in advance for your response and advices.
My current salary is 40-50k USD
I know seniors in Eastern Europe that get paid 50-60k + small equity at some remote US startups/scaleups. But it depends. Big tech pays even more obviously. Local companies usually pay less.
Now, are you actually a senior level engineer? Do you have some in-demand skills (AI/ML, distributed systems,...). And most important question of all, can you land an offer for a better paying job? If so, your answer should be obvious. If not, then maybe your current level might be correct?