Curiousmind93 in  
R&D a day ago

I want to know if I'm paid fairly

I'm robotics software engineer with 3-5 years experience working remotely from Eastern Europe for a US based startup.
What salary range is fair for me? And if I'm underpaid as I think, is it a good move to ask for a fair pay only after 6 months with them?
Thanks in advance for your response and advices. 
My current salary is 40-50k USD 
1
1570
Sort by:
MLE3760ML / AI a day ago
Hard to say as it depends on many factors (your tech stack/replacability, actual location (EE locations can still differ a lot), etc.).

I know seniors in Eastern Europe that get paid 50-60k + small equity at some remote US startups/scaleups. But it depends. Big tech pays even more obviously. Local companies usually pay less.

Now, are you actually a senior level engineer? Do you have some in-demand skills (AI/ML, distributed systems,...). And most important question of all, can you land an offer for a better paying job? If so, your answer should be obvious. If not, then maybe your current level might be correct?

About

Public

Tech

Members

699,720