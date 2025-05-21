Job hop in this economy?

Poll

I'm currently working as a full time SWE and only making 80k. My expenses have increased significantly because of rent and insurance spikes, inflation, taking care of family members, etc. and realistically I will need about 120k to live comfortably right now.





I've considered jumping to a contract job that's paying 62/hour but the contract is only 8-10 months which means I may end up jobless after that time and I will also give up my current benefits. But if I don't, I will have to pick up a second job in order to make ends meet.





My family suggested picking up a part-time job and studying for another full time position (which I feel will take long time) instead of going for the contract position, because this current job is stable, remote, and has good work life balance, and this market is bad for getting new jobs so I may be stuck for a long time jobless after the contract ends.





My family are immigrants and have never made more than 45k so I understand their hesitation since this is my first SWE job (2 years here). I REALLY don't want to work 2 jobs at once but also don't want to mess up what I have. So I'm seeking advice from those more experienced. What would you do?