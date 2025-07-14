KeyboardCrumbs in  
Data Scientist 2 days ago

Amazon hiring page - no data science?

Does anyone know why Amazon Jobs has all of this info for other roles (SDE, PM, Legal,  etc) but there isn't one for data scientists? Do you think we fall into the BIE one? SDE?
How we hire

How we hire

We do things a bit differently at Amazon, including our hiring process — and we want you to have all of the info you need to apply with confidence and make a great impression. From loop interviews to Bar Raisers to Candid Chats, these resources will he...

amazon.jobs
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon2 days ago
This is actually pretty interesting, I wonder why there isn't a dedicated slot to it. My best guess would be that they fall into BIE, but depending on the technicality of the specific role I think SDE could make sense too. If your interview is coming up, your best bet is to probably ask your recruiter for resources specific to your role and see what they say.
