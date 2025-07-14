KeyboardCrumbs in
Amazon hiring page - no data science?
Does anyone know why Amazon Jobs has all of this info for other roles (SDE, PM, Legal, etc) but there isn't one for data scientists? Do you think we fall into the BIE one? SDE?
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon2 days ago
This is actually pretty interesting, I wonder why there isn't a dedicated slot to it. My best guess would be that they fall into BIE, but depending on the technicality of the specific role I think SDE could make sense too. If your interview is coming up, your best bet is to probably ask your recruiter for resources specific to your role and see what they say.
