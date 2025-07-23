Is it possible to transition from Aerospace/Defense to Big Tech?

Hi everyone,





Just like the title says, I'm wondering if anyone here has successfully transitioned from Aerospace/Defense to Big Tech/FAANG. Everyone probably knows that there is high job security, decent pay, and great work-life balance in Aerospace/Defense but the trade-offs are low compensation ceiling, relatively slow pace of work, outdated tech stack, etc.





I have 7 YOE as a SWE in this industry and I still feel the impostor syndrome. Knowledge and skills that I've acquired from my job is really specialized to a set number of subsystems, and the language I use everyday is ADA. I can't help but feel that if I continue down this road, I'm going to be stuck in the industry and will get pigeon-holed into something very specialized/specific.





I want to take a crack at Big Tech companies (FAANG/FAANG-adjacent) but I'm a bit lost on where to start. I feel like the longer I stay in this industry, the window of opportunity to work for Big Tech becomes narrower (maybe it's already closed for me) because I don't think my 7 YOE in this industry translates 1 to 1 in Big Tech.





I probably should've made the transition within like 3-4 years of being in Defense but at the time I was just coasting. But now I feel like the projects m I'm working on are not as fulfilling anymore and are getting stale.





What would it take for me? Is doing LeetCode and prepping for interviews enough? Or do I have to have personal/side projects? If you successfully transitioned to Big Tech, how did you do it and how many YOE did you have at the time when you made it? Any advice or tips would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.