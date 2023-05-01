Bigdonkey in
2 years full stack, 1 year infra, whats next?
Hey all. 3 YOE here with 2 in full stack dotnet/C# at a small firm and 1 year cloud infra & Java backend at JP Morgan. Starting to plan my next move and have no particular preferences for any type of technical work. All I know is I'd like to hit a major tech company to round out my resume. It's relatively important for me to leave JPMC soonish. What would you do?
