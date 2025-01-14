TenuredGeek in
Meta announces lay offs for 5% of workforce
Just as I thought the market was getting better! CEO Zuck himself, in an internal memo, announces that the bottom 5% of performers will be cut in 2025 to make room for higher performers and top talent.
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/14/meta-targeting-lowest-performing-employees-in-latest-round-of-layoffs.html
parrots19Software Engineer
2023 was the "year of efficiency" and now 2025 is an "intense year" bruh just stop hiring so many people so you don't have to lay them off every other year 😂😂
