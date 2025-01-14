TenuredGeek in  
Software Engineer  

Meta announces lay offs for 5% of workforce

Just as I thought the market was getting better! CEO Zuck himself, in an internal memo, announces that the bottom 5% of performers will be cut in 2025 to make room for higher performers and top talent.


https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/14/meta-targeting-lowest-performing-employees-in-latest-round-of-layoffs.html

Meta announces 5% cuts in preparation for 'intense year' — Read the internal memo

Meta will cut about 5% of its staff, focusing on its lowest-performing workers, CNBC confirmed.

parrots19Software Engineer  
2023 was the "year of efficiency" and now 2025 is an "intense year" bruh just stop hiring so many people so you don't have to lay them off every other year 😂😂
