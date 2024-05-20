19g618l2gwwp1w in
Software qa Manager, should I switch to IC role?
Feeling stuck in my job. I'm a qa and release manager. I don't find my skills growing in coding or in tech. Should I switch to IC? With the gpt stuff coming out, it feels like development jobs won't pay as much anytime.
TC: 170k
nikolain1Software Engineer
Absolutely not, IC is a dead end and refuge for the autistic nerds. As a software manager you have impact that goes beyond yourself. As an IC - you are a victim of somebody’s else opinions about you.
JookimAPI Development (Back-End)
Keep telling that to yourself, what would the world do without yet another middle manager
