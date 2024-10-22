sana4 in
How bad is job market right now?
How difficult is it to get a job in the market right now?
Has anyone had luck in finding jobs in New York currently or is aware of companies that are actively hiring?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I've heard that there's actually a decent amount of movement among FAANG companies right now, but not sure about smaller ones.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Although maybe it's just bias from seeing a lot of offer evaluation posts here recently.
