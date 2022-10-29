baker138 in
I want to be an SWE but AI scares me
Ive been in sales for 7 years now and have always wanted to be an SWE and my amazing wife has finally enouraged me to do so.
I have a great career now but still really want to make the switch.
Looking at trends in the market and AI tools like co-pilot scare me as to the longevity of the field.
I've been layed off multiple times and am terrified of entering a field that may not last long.
Im scared about making the switch. Am i being unreasonable?
engineersRusSoftware Engineer
Software engineering will always be around. If (or when) we get to a point where technology takes over most (or all) fields. What does that leave? The people who build the tech. The people who write the code. AI is no where near the ability to write itself. Copilot is a fancy code complete tool that uses AI to make it a little better. But it is by no means capable of the complex thought processes necessary to write its own code. Engineers (of all kinds) will be here for a veerrrrry long time if not forever.
halfBloodPrinceComputer Science at Other
This makes me feel good because I'll work as an engineer from the next year (I'm a new grad) and I'm planning to not retire until I turn 50 at least (whether it's an engineer or maybe building my own product. I'm 20 rn so that's 30 years of hopefully a robot not stealing my job lol). Retiring early can be boring for me I like to keep myself busy. I'm planning to enjoy and spend while I earn maybe join a company with good wlb after a few years of experience to grow and enjoy altogether.
