I want to be an SWE but AI scares me

Ive been in sales for 7 years now and have always wanted to be an SWE and my amazing wife has finally enouraged me to do so.





I have a great career now but still really want to make the switch.





Looking at trends in the market and AI tools like co-pilot scare me as to the longevity of the field.





I've been layed off multiple times and am terrified of entering a field that may not last long.



