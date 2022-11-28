FrontEndGuy in
Atlassian Salary data scrubbed?
Did something change with the Atlassian salaries? I noticed all of the non Sydney salaries are missing from the data points, and the average dropped from $290k to $210k average for P5 Senior Software Engineers.
AFAIK they haven't laid anyone off yet, and still employ devs in the US and abroad.
SilentlySaas
I’ve never seen any salaries listed but I’m not on the engineering side and am in the USA
