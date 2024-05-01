Shivi1 in
Worked for my Company's subsidiary for 2 months. Where to put it in CV
I worked in my Company's subsidiary as an employee for 2 months on a stretch project as a part of Job rotation program. Where should I put that experience in my Resumé?
bringee
I'd just add a few bullet points under your company's heading and detail that you worked on a project for the subsidiary. No need to make a new heading for it or put it in a 'project' section or anything like that. Just consider it a long term project for the main company and keep it under that heading.
Shivi1
Okay, Thanks!
