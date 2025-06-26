ParlaySmacker in
What would you do?
I'm currently and intern who is on a cloud engineering and Infra as Code team, and my intern project is working with terraform and interfacing with azure. I'm wondering if I could move myself into a backend position for my next internship/job, and how I should go about doing so?
PS: I'm learning a lot just want to pivot.
5
917
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
You could try looking for platform or backend infra teams. They often value IaC/cloud backgrounds and let you write more application logic too. Great middle ground!
2
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
On that note, mention your pivot goals to your current mentors or manager. They might be able to connect you with someone on the backend team or recommend you for your next role. Intern networks are underrated.
2
