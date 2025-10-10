Suheb Multani in
How do I determine my current level at a company like Google or Amazon?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
If you have your equivalent level at some other company, you can look at the leveling ladders on the levels.fyi homepage to see how it compares to these other companies you're curious about. This'll show you how the levels compare at Meta, Google, and Microsoft btw: https://www.levels.fyi/?compare=Google%2CFacebook%2CMicrosoft
