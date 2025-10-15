Suheb Multani in
What strategies have you found effective for progressing from L4 to L5 at companies like Google or Amazon?
What tips or actions helped you get promoted from mid-level to senior level at big tech companies?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
What helped me most was shifting from “executing tasks” to “owning outcomes.” At L4, you’re expected to deliver solid work. At L5 though, that's when they start wanting to see technical leadership. Setting direction, unblocking others, and improving systems beyond your assigned scope. I started writing design docs for cross-team projects and mentoring juniors, and that visibility made a big difference.
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
If you took a sample of a 100 people who took this step, what is your expectation, do you think all 100 people will be able to get that promotion? Do you think this strategy is that effective?
