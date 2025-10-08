Suheb Multani in
Can anyone share best practices for preparing for principal-level interviews at big tech firms like Meta or Amazon?
What strategies, resources, or methods work well for preparing for very senior-level interviews at top tech companies?
TenuredGeek
At the principal level, interviews are less about whether you can code and more about how you think and lead technically. You’ll still see some design and coding, but the signal they’re looking for is scope, influence, and decision-making under ambiguity. Some things I'd suggest: go beyond typical interview prep when prepping system design in particular. Practice articulating trade-offs, cost considerations, failure domains, and long-term maintainability. Frameworks like “4C + 1P” (Constraints, Components, Consistency, Cost, People) help organize thinking. Definitely run some mock interviews with people near your level too. Feedback from other staff/principal engineers is invaluable. Platforms like interviewing.io or informal Slack groups are good for this. Finally, do some research into the differences between the companies themselves. Meta focuses more on technical leadership and execution velocity, while Amazon leans heavier into bar-raising and LP depth, for example.
theras
Agree with this. I’d also add that executive presence becomes part of the evaluation. Can you explain complex architecture to a VP or cross-functional group clearly and confidently? Many fail not on the design, but on how they communicate the design. Practicing concise storytelling and anticipating pushback questions (“What if this fails?” “What’s the migration plan?”) helps a ton.
