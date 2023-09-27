OpenAI’s GPT-4 With Vision Still Has Flaws, Reveals Paper

OpenAI's much-touted model GPT-4, lauded for its multimodal abilities, including advanced image recognition, still has significant flaws. These glitches range from inventing facts to misinterpreting chemicals' images and hate symbols, according to a new paper from OpenAI.





Unintended GPT-4V behaviors

GPT-4V has a tendency to hallucinate or invent facts with unwarranted confidence.

The model struggles to make correct inferences, sometimes creating fictional terms by wrongly combining text strings.

It misinterprets certain symbols of hate and can give incorrect answers in the context of medical imaging.

OpenAI’s mitigation strategies

OpenAI has implemented various safeguards to prevent GPT-4V's misuse, such as breaking CAPTCHAs or using images to infer personal details.

The company insisted that GPT-4V is not to be used for identifying dangerous chemicals from image structures.

OpenAI acknowledged it has a long way to go in refining the model and is working on it.

Discrimination and bias

When OpenAI’s production safeguards are disabled, GPT-4V displays bias against certain sexes and body types.

The paper reported offensive responses related to body positivity when prompted by an image of a woman in a bathing suit.

