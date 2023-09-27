bloxyen in
OpenAI’s GPT-4 With Vision Still Has Flaws, Reveals Paper
OpenAI's much-touted model GPT-4, lauded for its multimodal abilities, including advanced image recognition, still has significant flaws. These glitches range from inventing facts to misinterpreting chemicals' images and hate symbols, according to a new paper from OpenAI.
Unintended GPT-4V behaviors
- GPT-4V has a tendency to hallucinate or invent facts with unwarranted confidence.
- The model struggles to make correct inferences, sometimes creating fictional terms by wrongly combining text strings.
- It misinterprets certain symbols of hate and can give incorrect answers in the context of medical imaging.
OpenAI’s mitigation strategies
- OpenAI has implemented various safeguards to prevent GPT-4V's misuse, such as breaking CAPTCHAs or using images to infer personal details.
- The company insisted that GPT-4V is not to be used for identifying dangerous chemicals from image structures.
- OpenAI acknowledged it has a long way to go in refining the model and is working on it.
Discrimination and bias
- When OpenAI’s production safeguards are disabled, GPT-4V displays bias against certain sexes and body types.
- The paper reported offensive responses related to body positivity when prompted by an image of a woman in a bathing suit.
