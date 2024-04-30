undertone in
Tesla lays off entire supercharging team
Tesla has laid off its entire team of hundreds on supercharging. Employees, investors, and consumers alike are pretty confused what the reason is here.
Tesla's charging infra is a big part of its vision to make charging stations as ubiquitous as gas stations are today. Now I wonder where all that fits in.
scoutteam12Technical Program Manager
Their supercharging infrastructure was their biggest strength, that seems like an insane way to cut that team.
