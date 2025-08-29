PeaceWithin in  
Program Manager at Deloitte 

Evaluating offer between A & B - Advice Please

Help.


Thave been part of 2 firms primary for almost 16 years, haven't jumped often but now evaluating best offer for me.

am evaluating 2 offers (A & B).


Do you:


1). Disclose B from which other org you have an offer from, I mean the name or just give a hint ?


2). If needed, do you send the A's whole offer letter to B or just pages with comp details ..


Basic questions I know but will help put my smart step ahead and your help can go a long way.

4
765
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon 
Keep it simple: share comp details only, no need to reveal the company name or forward the full letter. Give them enough to counter, but protect your docs.
1

