Evaluating offer between A & B - Advice Please
Help.
Thave been part of 2 firms primary for almost 16 years, haven't jumped often but now evaluating best offer for me.
am evaluating 2 offers (A & B).
Do you:
1). Disclose B from which other org you have an offer from, I mean the name or just give a hint ?
2). If needed, do you send the A's whole offer letter to B or just pages with comp details ..
Basic questions I know but will help put my smart step ahead and your help can go a long way.
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Keep it simple: share comp details only, no need to reveal the company name or forward the full letter. Give them enough to counter, but protect your docs.
1
