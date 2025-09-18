Best path to AI Researcher?

My dream job is to become an AI researcher/ applied scientist/research engineer for industry. Something like a member of Deep Mind for Google. I have had this dream for about 10 years now. Of course positions like this are way harder to come by than a standard software engineer position, but I believe I am getting closer to this dream.





I currently have 6 years of experience as a backend software engineer, and I'm currently a senior engineer. I have a BS in computer science and a Masters in Software Engineering - AI focus from UT Dallas.





I'm at sort of a crossroads right now for what my next move should be. I'm trying to decide between going back for my PhD in Machine Learning, trying to move laterally into machine learning, cold applying for a research position, or starting a YouTube channel where I create ML content until I can get hired like NeetCode.





Anyone currently in industry research that can give advice?