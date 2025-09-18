shinyporygon in  
Software Engineer  

Best path to AI Researcher?

My dream job is to become an AI researcher/ applied scientist/research engineer for industry. Something like a member of Deep Mind for Google. I have had this dream for about 10 years now. Of course positions like this are way harder to come by than a standard software engineer position, but I believe I am getting closer to this dream.


I currently have 6 years of experience as a backend software engineer, and I'm currently a senior engineer. I have a BS in computer science and a Masters in Software Engineering - AI focus from UT Dallas. 


I'm at sort of a crossroads right now for what my next move should be. I'm trying to decide between going back for my PhD in Machine Learning, trying to move laterally into machine learning, cold applying for a research position, or starting a YouTube channel where I create ML content until I can get hired like NeetCode. 


Anyone currently in industry research that can give advice?

6
653
Sort by:
sky1121Applied Scientist at Facebook 
If your long-term goal is industry research at places like DeepMind or FAIR, the PhD path is still the most reliable. Most researchers at those labs have PhDs from top programs in ML/AI, and it signals both technical depth and the ability to push novel ideas. That said, a PhD isn’t the only path. Some engineers move laterally into applied ML/research engineer roles by building a strong publication record, contributing to open-source frameworks, or shipping ML-heavy features at scale. Since you already have 6 years of backend SWE experience and a Master’s with an AI focus, you could aim for applied scientist or ML engineer roles first. Those positions often act as bridges into research orgs, and once you’ve demonstrated results and maybe co-authored papers, doors to “true research” teams open more easily.
1
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia 
I’d add that if you’re not 100% sure about committing 4–6 years for a PhD, lateral movement into ML engineering roles at product-focused companies is underrated. It gives you exposure to real-world ML systems and can still lead to research-y work later, especially if you publish alongside your job.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

833,189