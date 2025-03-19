19g618l2gwwp1w in
How many companies would hire a manager with 10 years of experience back in a ic role?
Considering moving back to IC role. Not sure if companies take it positively when managers with 10 years of experience in management try to move back to a ic role.
Advice for this move appreciated?
Looking for what to be aware of , how to do it , or in what way this step can set me up for success?
DubiousPirateSoftware Engineering Manager
Plenty of companies would, especially if were already working as a technical IC before. I'd include something in your cover letters or summary in your resume about why you want to change paths. If you haven't been doing technical work as a manager, make sure you brush up on the latest stuff.
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
Why? Wouldn't you be worried that I am not as fast and would take time to come up to speed with new coding standards?
