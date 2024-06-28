diskgolfer in
SpaceX Tender values company at $210B
https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/spacex-valued-at-210-bln-based-on-tender-offer-bloomberg-3498644
"SpaceX will sell shares at $112 each in the tender offer, the Bloomberg report said, with the newer sales valuing the company much higher than a $180 billion valuation seen during a tender offer in December."
undertoneSoftware Engineer
That’s insane, any early SpaceX employees here that sold?
