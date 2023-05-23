gaafa in  
 

SWE to data scientist compensation

I have 2.5 years of work ex  as SWE and then 1 years internship in data science and engineering and after that a year of work ex as ML engineer in deep learning domain like NLP n Computer vision  . I want to switch the company. What  compensation can i target in Germany: for top companies and mid tier companies?
I aready have 80k fixed compensation.
1
1344
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
You can take a look at German DS salaries here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/data-scientist?countryId=254&showAllRegions=true&searchText=germany
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,456