SWE to data scientist compensation
I have 2.5 years of work ex as SWE and then 1 years internship in data science and engineering and after that a year of work ex as ML engineer in deep learning domain like NLP n Computer vision . I want to switch the company. What compensation can i target in Germany: for top companies and mid tier companies?
I aready have 80k fixed compensation.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You can take a look at German DS salaries here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/data-scientist?countryId=254&showAllRegions=true&searchText=germany
