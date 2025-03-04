hakeem in  
New Levels.fyi x The Pragmatic Engineer Blog Post

Read the article here: https://newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com/p/trimodal


The Trimodal Nature of Tech Compensation in the US, UK, and India.


If you're curious about why some companies are able to pay their engineers 2-3x more than others, it could be because of the "tier" that they fall into. Using Levels.fyi data, we're able to validate Gergely's trimodal theory with real-world salaries!


This was a fun project and we're excited to share it with our community! Read it for free on The Pragmatic Engineer newsletter using the link at the top!

Deepdive into the distribution of software engineering compensation, based on more than 20,000 data points from Levels.fyi

