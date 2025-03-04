hakeem in
New Levels.fyi x The Pragmatic Engineer Blog Post
Read the article here: https://newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com/p/trimodal
The Trimodal Nature of Tech Compensation in the US, UK, and India.
If you're curious about why some companies are able to pay their engineers 2-3x more than others, it could be because of the "tier" that they fall into. Using Levels.fyi data, we're able to validate Gergely's trimodal theory with real-world salaries!
This was a fun project and we're excited to share it with our community! Read it for free on The Pragmatic Engineer newsletter using the link at the top!
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
Exciting stuff--will give it a read
