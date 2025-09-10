boulderingnerd in  
Software Engineer at Expedia 

What's work really like at Staff+?

Everyone talks about compensation jumps at Staff and Principal Engineer levels, but I want to know what day-to-day life is actually like at those levels.


Is it mostly politics and meetings, or do you still get to build?

fisher99  
I was promoted to Staff level about a year ago, and shortly after I had a change in leadership. My new leader gave me some advice that really shifted my perspective.

Before that, I thought Staff was mainly about taking on more complex, harder problems and proving I could solve them. But he explained that solving problems is what’s expected at the senior level. At Staff+, it’s much more about collaboration, being a multiplier, and working effectively across functions and teams. That perspective has been incredibly valuable for me.
