What's work really like at Staff+?
Everyone talks about compensation jumps at Staff and Principal Engineer levels, but I want to know what day-to-day life is actually like at those levels.
Is it mostly politics and meetings, or do you still get to build?
Before that, I thought Staff was mainly about taking on more complex, harder problems and proving I could solve them. But he explained that solving problems is what’s expected at the senior level. At Staff+, it’s much more about collaboration, being a multiplier, and working effectively across functions and teams. That perspective has been incredibly valuable for me.