Struggling to job hunt while working fulltime, any advice?
Lately I've been feeling completely drained. Work takes up all my energy during the day, and by the time I sit down to prep for interviews, I'm either too tired or just can't focus. I know I want to leave eventually, but finding the time and energy to prepare properly feels impossible.
If anyone here has been in the same spot, how did you manage it? How do you stay consistent with prep without burning out?
Before you do anything seek treatment. Your mental health won't improve at the next job.
Good luck 🤞🏻