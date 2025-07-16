MannyP90 in
Best Companies for Remote Work in 2025?
I'm currently researching companies that offer great remote work environments in 2025, not just flexibility, but also strong culture, team collaboration, and support for remote employees.
What companies have impressed you the most in terms of remote-first or hybrid setups?
Would love to hear about:
- How management handles remote teams.
- Any cool benefits or stipends.
- Tech stack or tools that help remote teams.
- Culture and Engagement activities.
Drop your thoughts, experiences, or even links to remote-friendly job boards.
Thanks in advance!
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks2 days ago
GitLab is still a really solid company for remote-first. They've been fully remote for years and have regular virtual engagement events as well as stipends for home office gear. Would love to work there one day lol
