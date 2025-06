Poll

Experience: 8 years

Domain: Software and Data Engineering





Offer 1: Citi - Assistant Vice President

Fixed Base: 45LPA INR

which includes gratuity

Location: Chennai





Offer 2: Tesco - SDE2

Fixed Base: 52LPA INR

Gratuity and Insurance: 50K INR

Location: Bangalore





I'm based out of chennai. Not sure which one to choose. Any suggestions?