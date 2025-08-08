Raj Kumar Dutta in  
 

Minor Issue Observed in Chat Feature — Feedback for Improvement

Hi Team,


I wanted to share a small observation regarding the chat feature. When clicking the chat option from the tabs, it currently opens two instances simultaneously for login. This seems like a minor bug but could potentially affect performance and increase latency.


For example, if N users open the chat at the same time, this behavior could create 2 × N threads, doubling resource usage. While this may not be a common scenario now, it’s worth highlighting as future loads increase.


If possible, fixing this to open a single, streamlined instance would enhance the user experience.


Here, I am sharing the video - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MYQ5YVvoaDo_xbNx-RsnxBP59Am28uWx?usp=sharing


Thanks for your continuous efforts to improve the platform!


Best regards,

Raj Kumar Dutta

