MPOptimum1 in  
Technical Program Manager  

Amazon joining the AI Race, but a little differently

https://aws.amazon.com/bedrock/titan/


Pretty bad release notes, but from what I gather, Amazon is launching Bedrock, a marketplace that makes base LLMs, provided by Amazon and third-parties, accessible via API.


So you'll be able to access other AI tools like Anthropic or AI21, but also Amazon's own model, called Titan.

Foundation Model - Amazon Titan - AWS

Foundation Model - Amazon Titan - AWS

Amazon Titan foundation models are pretrained on large datasets, making them powerful, general-purpose models.

aws.amazon.com
4
11716
Sort by:
codeventuristSoftware Engineer  
This sounds very similar to
https://poe.com/

"Platform for Open exploration" developed by Quora developers. It aims to aggregate various AI Chatbots.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,456