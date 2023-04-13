MPOptimum1 in
Amazon joining the AI Race, but a little differently
https://aws.amazon.com/bedrock/titan/
Pretty bad release notes, but from what I gather, Amazon is launching Bedrock, a marketplace that makes base LLMs, provided by Amazon and third-parties, accessible via API.
So you'll be able to access other AI tools like Anthropic or AI21, but also Amazon's own model, called Titan.
