Microsoft lays off 9,000

Been a while since we've seen some news about layoffs, but it looks like Microsoft is laying off about 4% of their workforce, meaning 9,000 people are losing jobs. Interesting how they're not directly tying it to AI still.





"Microsoft again declined to directly link the reductions to artificial intelligence. But earlier reports indicated that software engineers bore the brunt of the previous cuts — a pattern that coincides with the company’s heavy investments in AI tools that automate coding tasks."





https://www.geekwire.com/2025/microsoft-cuts-another-4-of-its-workforce-about-9000-jobs-in-continued-push-for-efficiency/