Microsoft lays off 9,000
Been a while since we've seen some news about layoffs, but it looks like Microsoft is laying off about 4% of their workforce, meaning 9,000 people are losing jobs. Interesting how they're not directly tying it to AI still.
"Microsoft again declined to directly link the reductions to artificial intelligence. But earlier reports indicated that software engineers bore the brunt of the previous cuts — a pattern that coincides with the company’s heavy investments in AI tools that automate coding tasks."
https://www.geekwire.com/2025/microsoft-cuts-another-4-of-its-workforce-about-9000-jobs-in-continued-push-for-efficiency/
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google17 hours ago
This comes off the heels of a 3% lay off back in May too. In total, with this lay off and the last one, they've cut 15,000 jobs in just two months or so. Actually nuts.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI17 hours ago
Yeah when I saw this news I was shocked because I remember they had just recently had a round of lay offs. My heart goes out to all the Microsoft employees 😞
