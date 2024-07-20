19g618l2gwwp1w in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Recommendations for oops and programming architecture courses?

I'm a software manager in automation and QA, but I have not worked intensively with software architecture and oops. I want to expand my management to software developers. 

What courses would you recommend that have good practical examples for architecture problems and oops applications? I also want to be able to perform code reviews. I find the c++ code a bit too complex to review with my skill level. 
zvbxrplSoftware Engineer  
You need to 80/20 this. Just put the time in with your engineers and the codebase they're working on, having them explain it to you. This can be part of your "rapport building" time, where you get to see their engineering proficiency, but also their ability to communicate the technical side.

Just do everyone a massive favor, no requests for changes or evaluations of the code, that is for the engineers to hash out.
2

