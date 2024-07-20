19g618l2gwwp1w in
Recommendations for oops and programming architecture courses?
I'm a software manager in automation and QA, but I have not worked intensively with software architecture and oops. I want to expand my management to software developers.
What courses would you recommend that have good practical examples for architecture problems and oops applications? I also want to be able to perform code reviews. I find the c++ code a bit too complex to review with my skill level.
Just do everyone a massive favor, no requests for changes or evaluations of the code, that is for the engineers to hash out.