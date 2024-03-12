Pavel C in
How to find companies who offer relocation in 2024?
Hey folks,
I'm curious of finding the best way to filter out companies who offer relocation options to the US in 2024.
Tried to look up most popular job search platforms, it seems like they don''t have an appropriate filter.
Appreciate any ideas, useful links, etc.
Thanks!
FYI, in the USA your relocation costs are currently a taxable event counted as income. I recommend you try to get the company to pay the taxes on the relocation as well.